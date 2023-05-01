← Company Directory
Good Foods Group
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Good Foods Group that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Good Foods is a young and fast-growing company that focuses on creating healthy and delicious food using state-of-the-art processes and eco-friendly initiatives. They prioritize food safety and use high pressure processing to create preservative-free products with the best nutritional value. Good Foods believes in developing better foods made with high-quality ingredients, full of flavor, and safe for everyone. They combine culinary expertise with consumer research and food technology to lead the food world and cultivate goodness within their products, employees, consumers, and communities. Good Foods values their employees and has received recognition from national media for their success.

    http://goodfoods.com
    Website
    2007
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Good Foods Group

    Related Companies

    • Airbnb
    • Snap
    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources