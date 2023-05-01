Good Foods is a young and fast-growing company that focuses on creating healthy and delicious food using state-of-the-art processes and eco-friendly initiatives. They prioritize food safety and use high pressure processing to create preservative-free products with the best nutritional value. Good Foods believes in developing better foods made with high-quality ingredients, full of flavor, and safe for everyone. They combine culinary expertise with consumer research and food technology to lead the food world and cultivate goodness within their products, employees, consumers, and communities. Good Foods values their employees and has received recognition from national media for their success.