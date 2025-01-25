← Company Directory
Golden Tulip
Golden Tulip Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The average Information Technologist (IT) total compensation at Golden Tulip ranges from UGX 37.78M to UGX 51.56M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Golden Tulip's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

UGX 40.45M - UGX 48.89M
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
UGX 37.78MUGX 40.45MUGX 48.89MUGX 51.56M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Golden Tulip?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Golden Tulip sits at a yearly total compensation of UGX 51,558,385. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Golden Tulip for the Information Technologist (IT) role is UGX 37,779,851.

