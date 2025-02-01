← Company Directory
Gojek Tech
Gojek Tech Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Indonesia at Gojek Tech ranges from IDR 975.56M to IDR 1.42B per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 1.12B - IDR 1.28B
India
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 975.56MIDR 1.12BIDR 1.28BIDR 1.42B
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Gojek Tech in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 1,421,191,797. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech for the Solution Architect role in Indonesia is IDR 975,563,860.

