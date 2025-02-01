← Company Directory
Gojek Tech
  • Salaries
  • Human Resources

  • All Human Resources Salaries

Gojek Tech Human Resources Salaries

The average Human Resources total compensation in Singapore at Gojek Tech ranges from SGD 167K to SGD 244K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 192K - SGD 219K
India
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 167KSGD 192KSGD 219KSGD 244K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 216K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Human Resources at Gojek Tech in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 243,553. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech for the Human Resources role in Singapore is SGD 167,185.

