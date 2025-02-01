← Company Directory
Gojek Tech
  • Salaries
  • Graphic Designer

  • All Graphic Designer Salaries

Gojek Tech Graphic Designer Salaries

The average Graphic Designer total compensation in Indonesia at Gojek Tech ranges from IDR 362.93M to IDR 495.29M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

IDR 388.55M - IDR 469.67M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
IDR 362.93MIDR 388.55MIDR 469.67MIDR 495.29M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Graphic Designer at Gojek Tech in Indonesia sits at a yearly total compensation of IDR 495,289,504. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech for the Graphic Designer role in Indonesia is IDR 362,927,654.

Other Resources