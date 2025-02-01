At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
FAQ
What is the highest Data Analyst salary at Gojek Tech in India?
The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Gojek Tech in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,402,086. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Gojek Tech Data Analyst employees get paid in India?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech for the Data Analyst role in India is ₹1,689,603.