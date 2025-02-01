← Company Directory
Gojek Tech
  Salaries
  Data Analyst

  All Data Analyst Salaries

Gojek Tech Data Analyst Salaries

Data Analyst compensation in India at Gojek Tech totals ₹2.4M per year for L3. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gojek Tech's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/1/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.91M - ₹2.18M
India
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.69M₹1.91M₹2.18M₹2.4M
Common Range
Possible Range
Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L3
₹2.4M
₹2.24M
₹152K
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
View 5 More Levels
₹13.64M

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gojek Tech, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at Gojek Tech in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,402,086. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gojek Tech for the Data Analyst role in India is ₹1,689,603.

