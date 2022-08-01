← Company Directory
Going
Going Benefits

Estimated Total Value: $10,680

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Custom Work Station

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement $900

    $75 per month

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Dental Insurance

  • Health Insurance

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Vision Insurance

    • Home
  • Remote Work

  • Housing Stipend $2,000

    $2,000 per year. Expense up to $500 per quarter for the office or technology equipment that will help you do your best work.

    • Financial & Retirement
  • 401k $6,000

    100% match on the first 5% of base salary

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Learning and Development

    • Other
  • Company Retreat

    Twice a year, we all meet up for an all expenses paid retreat and guaranteed good time.

  • Flex Friday

    While we expect a 40-hour work week and for at least 32 of those hours to occur Monday-Thursday, you have the option to adjust your schedule or be completely offline on Fridays.

  • Meet up Meals

    Meeting up with a team member for the first time? Have a meal on us!

