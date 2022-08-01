Estimated Total Value: $10,680
$75 per month
12 weeks
Unlimited
12 weeks
$2,000 per year. Expense up to $500 per quarter for the office or technology equipment that will help you do your best work.
Twice a year, we all meet up for an all expenses paid retreat and guaranteed good time.
While we expect a 40-hour work week and for at least 32 of those hours to occur Monday-Thursday, you have the option to adjust your schedule or be completely offline on Fridays.
Meeting up with a team member for the first time? Have a meal on us!