The median Software Engineer compensation in Poland package at Godel Technologies totals PLN 187K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Godel Technologies's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
Godel Technologies
Software Engineer
Lublin, LU, Poland
Total per year
PLN 187K
Level
L2
Base
PLN 187K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Godel Technologies?

PLN 625K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Godel Technologies in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 266,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Godel Technologies for the Software Engineer role in Poland is PLN 187,390.

Other Resources