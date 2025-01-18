← Company Directory
GoDaddy
Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at GoDaddy ranges from $133K per year for Software Development Engineer (SDE) 1 to $307K per year for SDE 5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoDaddy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Development Engineer (SDE) 1
(Entry Level)
$133K
$108K
$15.5K
$9.6K
SDE 2
$145K
$115K
$18.5K
$10.8K
SDE 3
$168K
$131K
$24.8K
$12.2K
SDE 4
$208K
$151K
$39.8K
$17.8K
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoDaddy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

30%

YR 1

30%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At GoDaddy, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 30% vests in the 1st-year (30.00% annually)

  • 30% vests in the 2nd-year (7.50% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (5.00% quarterly)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (5.00% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at GoDaddy in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $345,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoDaddy for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in United States is $213,945.

