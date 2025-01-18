Backend Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at GoDaddy ranges from $172K per year for SDE 2 to $186K per year for SDE 3. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $168K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoDaddy's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Development Engineer (SDE) 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
SDE 2
$172K
$136K
$24.4K
$11.5K
SDE 3
$186K
$147K
$29.3K
$10.2K
SDE 4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
30%
YR 1
30%
YR 2
20%
YR 3
20%
YR 4
