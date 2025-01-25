← Company Directory
GoCardless
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

GoCardless Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at GoCardless totals £87.1K per year for Product Manager III. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £80.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoCardless's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Product Manager II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Product Manager III
£87.1K
£85K
£2K
£0
Senior Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At GoCardless, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

10 years post-termination exercise window.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at GoCardless in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £98,449. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GoCardless for the Product Manager role in United Kingdom is £81,491.

Other Resources