Product Manager compensation in United Kingdom at GoCardless totals £87.1K per year for Product Manager III. The median yearly compensation in United Kingdom package totals £80.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GoCardless's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager I
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Product Manager II
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Product Manager III
£87.1K
£85K
£2K
£0
Senior Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At GoCardless, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
10 years post-termination exercise window.