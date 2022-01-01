← Company Directory
GOAT
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GOAT Salaries

GOAT's salary ranges from $68,655 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $288,550 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GOAT. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $137K
Accountant
$68.7K
Data Analyst
$111K
Legal
$249K
Software Engineering Manager
$289K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At GOAT, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GOAT is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $288,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GOAT is $137,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GOAT

Related Companies

  • Truepill
  • Impossible Foods
  • Drizly
  • Total Wine & More
  • Daily Harvest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources