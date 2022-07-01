← Company Directory
G/O Media
    G/O Media is a publishing company with a portfolio of digital brands whose independent and passionate voices attract the largest audience of 18-44 year-olds available anywhere.Our digital brands include: tech and science site Gizmodo; The A.V. Club, focused on pop culture; sports news site Deadspin; Jalopnik for those obsessed with all things autos; feminist site Jezebel; gaming news and tips site Kotaku; Lifehacker, the guide to doing everything better; Black news and culture site The Root; humor and satire site The Onion, along with e-commerce site The Inventory.G/O Media’s proprietary technology provides a powerful publishing platform to engage affluent and influential Millennials who crave our trusted, authentic and often-times irreverent news, entertainment and service journalism and experiences. This affords marketers with unparalleled reach and results among their most important consumer markets.Each brand represents a unique voice and highly engaged audience, but all share a passion for building trusted relationships with readers who count on them for independent journalism beholden to no one.

    https://g-omedia.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    270
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

