GN Store Nord
GN Store Nord Salaries

GN Store Nord's salary ranges from $65,660 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $104,475 for a Hardware Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GN Store Nord. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Analyst
$65.7K
Data Scientist
$84.8K
Hardware Engineer
$104K
Software Engineer
$75.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GN Store Nord is Hardware Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $104,475. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GN Store Nord is $80,085.

