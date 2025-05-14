← Company Directory
GMV
GMV Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Spain package at GMV totals €27.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GMV's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/14/2025

Median Package
GMV
Software Engineer
Madrid, MD, Spain
Total per year
€27.6K
Level
Junior
Base
€27.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at GMV?

€147K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GMV in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €47,360. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GMV for the Software Engineer role in Spain is €27,600.

