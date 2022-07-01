← Company Directory
Glowforge
Glowforge Salaries

Glowforge's salary ranges from $128,355 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $447,225 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glowforge. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Marketing
$192K
Mechanical Engineer
$211K
Product Manager
$447K
Project Manager
$128K
Software Engineer
$162K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glowforge is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $447,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glowforge is $192,135.

