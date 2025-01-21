← Company Directory
Glovo
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • iOS Engineer

Glovo iOS Engineer Salaries

The median iOS Engineer compensation in Spain package at Glovo totals €68K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Glovo
iOS Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Total per year
€68K
Level
L2
Base
€65.1K
Stock (/yr)
€2.9K
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Glovo?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a iOS Engineer at Glovo in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €89,822. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glovo for the iOS Engineer role in Spain is €70,735.

Other Resources