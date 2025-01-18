← Company Directory
Glovo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Android Engineer

  • Greater Barcelona Area

Glovo Android Engineer Salaries in Greater Barcelona Area

Android Engineer compensation in Greater Barcelona Area at Glovo totals €77.2K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Greater Barcelona Area package totals €77.3K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
Software Engineer II
€77.2K
€71K
€5.9K
€314
L3
Software Engineer III
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Software Engineer IV
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Android Engineer at Glovo in Greater Barcelona Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €131,996. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glovo for the Android Engineer role in Greater Barcelona Area is €79,346.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Glovo

Related Companies

  • Skyscanner
  • Freshly
  • Zego
  • Kickstarter
  • Headout
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources