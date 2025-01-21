← Company Directory
Glovo
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Accountant

  • All Accountant Salaries

Glovo Accountant Salaries

The average Accountant total compensation in Argentina at Glovo ranges from ARS 12.26M to ARS 17.43M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glovo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 13.88M - ARS 15.8M
Italy
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 12.26MARS 13.88MARS 15.8MARS 17.43M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Accountant submissions at Glovo to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.54M+ (sometimes ARS 295.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Glovo, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Accountant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Accountant at Glovo in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 17,429,066. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glovo for the Accountant role in Argentina is ARS 12,259,428.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Glovo

Related Companies

  • Skyscanner
  • Freshly
  • Zego
  • Kickstarter
  • Headout
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources