← Company Directory
GlossGenius
Work Here? Claim Your Company

GlossGenius Salaries

GlossGenius's salary ranges from $153,966 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineering Manager in Canada at the low-end to $204,373 for a Product Designer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GlossGenius. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Marketing
$161K
Product Designer
$204K
Product Manager
$203K
Software Engineering Manager
$154K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GlossGenius is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $204,373. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GlossGenius is $199,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GlossGenius

Related Companies

  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • Uber
  • Microsoft
  • Roblox
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources