← Company Directory
GLOBO
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

GLOBO Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Brazil package at GLOBO totals R$175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GLOBO's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
GLOBO
Senior Software Engineer
Rio de Janeiro, RJ, Brazil
Total per year
R$175K
Level
L5
Base
R$158K
Stock (/yr)
R$17.2K
Bonus
R$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at GLOBO?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve R$172K+ (sometimes R$1.72M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GLOBO in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$238,772. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GLOBO for the Software Engineer role in Brazil is R$164,228.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GLOBO

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Airbnb
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Spotify
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources