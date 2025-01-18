← Company Directory
Globant
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Data Engineer

  • Pune Metropolitan Region

Globant Data Engineer Salaries in Pune Metropolitan Region

Data Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Globant totals ₹2.53M per year for Semi Senior Advanced. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹2.66M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Globant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Junior
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Junior Advanced
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Semi Senior
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Semi Senior Advanced
₹2.53M
₹2.53M
₹0
₹0
View 3 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute
What are the career levels at Globant?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Engineer at Globant in Pune Metropolitan Region sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,974,055. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Globant for the Data Engineer role in Pune Metropolitan Region is ₹2,664,823.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Globant

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • Unisys
  • ISG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources