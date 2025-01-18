← Company Directory
Globant
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Mexico

Globant Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Mexico

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Globant totals MX$996K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Globant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Globant
NodeJS Developer
Mexico, DF, Mexico
Total per year
MX$996K
Level
Senior
Base
MX$862K
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$133K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Globant?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Globant in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,116,972. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Globant for the Backend Software Engineer role in Mexico is ₹3,836,080.

Other Resources