← Company Directory
Globant
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Administrative Assistant

  • All Administrative Assistant Salaries

Globant Administrative Assistant Salaries

The average Administrative Assistant total compensation in Argentina at Globant ranges from ARS 115.17M to ARS 167.13M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Globant's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

ARS 130.62M - ARS 151.68M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
ARS 115.17MARS 130.62MARS 151.68MARS 167.13M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 2 more Administrative Assistant submissions at Globant to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ARS 29.54M+ (sometimes ARS 295.41M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Globant?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Administrative Assistant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Administrative Assistant at Globant in Argentina sits at a yearly total compensation of ARS 167,131,529. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Globant for the Administrative Assistant role in Argentina is ARS 115,166,263.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Globant

Related Companies

  • EPAM Systems
  • Tech Mahindra
  • LTI
  • Unisys
  • ISG
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources