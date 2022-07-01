We connect equipment, systems and processes – old with new, modern with legacy. We never give up with meeting a customer’s needs. We’re relentless in the face of your uncertainty. Got part of a process that needs controls and monitoring improvement? Got legacy equipment that does not connect? Confused with constantly changing requirements, technology, service demand and necessary skill sets? We can connect YOUR world. We’ll combine or break out whatever works for your field, plant or process. GlobaLogix is a control and automation engineering firm, delivering information based solutions to the Oil & Gas and agricultural feed and storage markets. You get our expertise in instrumentation, measurement, PLC integration, programming, communication network design and installation services to connect your world, not ours. GlobaLogix delivers complete or fit to purpose solutions for monitoring and controlling connected systems starting at the endpoints, taking it through PLCs and RTUs, over a secure communications network and SCADA system and into your control rooms and corporate back offices for analysis.This means you get a customized solution that takes your entire data path into account, whether it’s measurement at the end point, a SCADA system that incorporates operational needs, or a program that monitors huge volumes of operational data based on change points, reducing transmissions and preserving bandwidth.As we are not tied to or dependent upon any one type equipment or controlling software we are able to connect legacy systems with disparate components. We use what's there that's usable to solve the problem at hand. Our involvement in each stage of the data path creates a more secure system. Our respect for the importance of your data results in a usable system with clear benefits for users in the field, in the corner office and anywhere in between.