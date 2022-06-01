← Company Directory
GlobalData
GlobalData Salaries

GlobalData's salary ranges from $38,946 in total compensation per year for a Management Consultant in United Kingdom at the low-end to $136,557 for a Sales in United Arab Emirates at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GlobalData. Last updated: 2/7/2025

Data Science Manager
$85.4K
Data Scientist
$75K
Management Consultant
$38.9K

Sales
$137K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GlobalData is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $136,557. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GlobalData is $80,182.

