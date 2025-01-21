← Company Directory
Global
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Global Product Designer Salaries

The average Product Designer total compensation in Ukraine at Global ranges from UAH 383K to UAH 523K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Global's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

UAH 410K - UAH 496K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
UAH 383KUAH 410KUAH 496KUAH 523K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Product Designer submissions at Global to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve UAH 1.25M+ (sometimes UAH 12.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Global?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Designer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Global in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 523,144. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global for the Product Designer role in Ukraine is UAH 383,338.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Global

Related Companies

  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Netflix
  • Intuit
  • Coinbase
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources