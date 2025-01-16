← Company Directory
Global-e
  Salaries
  Project Manager

  All Project Manager Salaries

Global-e Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in United States at Global-e ranges from $49.8K to $70.8K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Global-e's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

$56.4K - $64.2K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
$49.8K$56.4K$64.2K$70.8K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Global-e?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Global-e in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $70,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global-e for the Project Manager role in United States is $49,800.

