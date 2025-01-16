← Company Directory
Global-e
Global-e Product Manager Salaries

Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪370K - ₪433K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
₪322K₪370K₪433K₪460K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Global-e?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Global-e in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪460,027. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global-e for the Product Manager role in Israel is ₪322,412.

