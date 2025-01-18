← Company Directory
Global Atlantic Financial Group
Global Atlantic Financial Group Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in New York City Area

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in New York City Area package at Global Atlantic Financial Group totals $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Global Atlantic Financial Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Global Atlantic Financial Group
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per year
$150K
Level
hidden
Base
$130K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$20K
Years at company
2-4 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at Global Atlantic Financial Group?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Global Atlantic Financial Group in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $240,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Global Atlantic Financial Group for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in New York City Area is $150,000.

