← Company Directory
Glia
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Glia Salaries

Glia's salary ranges from $40,293 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Estonia at the low-end to $202,483 for a Partner Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glia. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Customer Service
$82.6K
Partner Manager
$202K
Product Designer
$85.9K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 48View Results

Select one

2723 participants

28 48View Results
Recruiter
$40.3K
Sales
$79.6K
Software Engineer
$118K
Software Engineering Manager
$106K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glia is Partner Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $202,483. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glia is $85,916.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Glia

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Dropbox
  • DoorDash
  • Microsoft
  • Databricks
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources