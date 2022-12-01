← Company Directory
Glean
Glean Salaries

Glean's salary ranges from $215,600 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $940,275 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glean. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
Median $217K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $340K
Data Scientist
$261K

Recruiter
$216K
Sales
$289K
Software Engineering Manager
$940K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Glean, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glean is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $940,275. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glean is $274,980.

