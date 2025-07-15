Software Engineer compensation in India at Glance totals ₹3.68M per year for Software Engineer 2. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.08M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Glance's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 2
₹3.68M
₹3.66M
₹16.9K
₹0
Software Engineer 3
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer 4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
