Glacier Salaries

Glacier's salary ranges from $38,417 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $169,150 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Glacier. Last updated: 7/11/2025

$160K

Marketing
$38.4K
Software Engineer
$156K
Software Engineering Manager
$169K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Glacier is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $169,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Glacier is $155,775.

