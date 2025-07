Giyani Metals Corp. is a Canadian company that explores and develops manganese mining projects in Botswana, Africa. Its main project is the K.Hill project, covering a large area in southeastern Botswana. The company also has interests in other manganese prospects in the region. It was previously known as Giyani Gold Corp. and changed its name in 2017. Giyani Metals Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.