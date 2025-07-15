Company Directory
The average Marketing total compensation in Ireland at GitLab ranges from €76.7K to €109K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GitLab's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

€87.9K - €103K
Ireland
Common Range
Possible Range
€76.7K€87.9K€103K€109K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At GitLab, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at GitLab in Ireland sits at a yearly total compensation of €109,435. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GitLab for the Marketing role in Ireland is €76,698.

Other Resources