Girls Who Code
Girls Who Code Teaching Assistant Salaries

The median Teaching Assistant compensation in United States package at Girls Who Code totals $41.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Girls Who Code's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
Girls Who Code
Teaching Assistant
New York, NY
Total per year
$41.6K
Level
L1
Base
$41.6K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Girls Who Code?

$160K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Teaching Assistant at Girls Who Code in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $43,680. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Girls Who Code for the Teaching Assistant role in United States is $41,600.

