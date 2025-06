Girls Who Code is a non-profit organization that aims to close the gender gap in technology by inspiring, educating, and equipping young women with computing skills. They offer a 7-week Summer Immersion Program, after school Clubs, College Loops program, and a New York Times best-selling series. They have reached 300,000 girls worldwide and are leading the movement to change the image of what a programmer looks like and does. Visit girlswhocode.com to learn more.