← Company Directory
Gimmal
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Gimmal that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    At Gimmal, we believe organizations deserve to spend time on what really matters to them. We help our customers focus on their core missions by simplifying information and records management. Gimmal software solutions establish a new standard for productivity by providing a unique ability to manage information no matter where it exists. Our solutions ensure important information is managed across all systems with audit-ready policies on SharePoint, Office 365, Box, OneDrive for Business, legacy ECM platforms, file shares, and in physical formats. Content can be stored in secure record centers or managed in-place. For SAP®, Gimmal simplifies business processes by unifying content and data with Office 365.Gimmal customers realize their digital workplace strategies more quickly, ensure records compliance and security more easily, and connect content with business transactions to improve efficiency and lower costs.

    gimmal.com
    Website
    2002
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Gimmal

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources