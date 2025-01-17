← Company Directory
Gilead Sciences
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Gilead Sciences Data Scientist Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package at Gilead Sciences totals $190K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gilead Sciences's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Gilead Sciences
Statistical Programmer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$190K
Level
L1
Base
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$25K
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Gilead Sciences?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Gilead Sciences, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Gilead Sciences in San Francisco Bay Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $285,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gilead Sciences for the Data Scientist role in San Francisco Bay Area is $193,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gilead Sciences

Related Companies

  • Invitae
  • Verily
  • Regeneron
  • Natera
  • Guardant Health
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources