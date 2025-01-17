← Company Directory
giffgaff
giffgaff Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United Kingdom package at giffgaff totals £58.1K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for giffgaff's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
giffgaff
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per year
£58.1K
Level
hidden
Base
£52.8K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£5.3K
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
2-4 Years
What are the career levels at giffgaff?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at giffgaff in United Kingdom sits at a yearly total compensation of £108,160. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at giffgaff for the Software Engineer role in United Kingdom is £58,098.

Other Resources