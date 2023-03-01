Giesecke+Devrient Salaries

Giesecke+Devrient's salary ranges from $43,978 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $86,489 for a Product Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Giesecke+Devrient . Last updated: 1/15/2025