← Company Directory
Giesecke+Devrient
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Giesecke+Devrient Salaries

Giesecke+Devrient's salary ranges from $43,978 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Spain at the low-end to $86,489 for a Product Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Giesecke+Devrient. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Business Analyst
$78.6K
Product Manager
$86.5K
Project Manager
$50.1K
Software Engineer
$44K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Giesecke+Devrient is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $86,489. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Giesecke+Devrient is $64,364.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Giesecke+Devrient

Related Companies

  • Google
  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources