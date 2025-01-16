← Company Directory
GIC
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • All Venture Capitalist Salaries

GIC Venture Capitalist Salaries

The average Venture Capitalist total compensation in Singapore at GIC ranges from SGD 101K to SGD 144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GIC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 116K - SGD 135K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 101KSGD 116KSGD 135KSGD 144K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at GIC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at GIC in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 144,058. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GIC for the Venture Capitalist role in Singapore is SGD 100,964.

Other Resources