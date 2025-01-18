← Company Directory
GIC
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

GIC Backend Software Engineer Salaries

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Singapore package at GIC totals SGD 84.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GIC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
GIC
Software Engineer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per year
SGD 84.2K
Level
-
Base
SGD 84.2K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at GIC?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at GIC in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 142,164. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GIC for the Backend Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 84,208.

