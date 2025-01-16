← Company Directory
GIC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

GIC Data Scientist Salaries

View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GIC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 45.4K - SGD 53.1K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 39.6KSGD 45.4KSGD 53.1KSGD 56.5K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 1 more Data Scientist submission at GIC to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.7K+ (sometimes SGD 407K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at GIC?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at GIC in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 56,456. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GIC for the Data Scientist role in Singapore is SGD 39,568.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GIC

Related Companies

  • Airbnb
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Amazon
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources