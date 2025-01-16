← Company Directory
Gibson
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Project Manager

  • All Project Manager Salaries

Gibson Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Kuwait at Gibson ranges from KWD 22.9K to KWD 32.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Gibson's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Total Compensation

KWD 26K - KWD 29.6K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KWD 22.9KKWD 26KKWD 29.6KKWD 32.6K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Project Manager submissions at Gibson to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve KWD 9.2K+ (sometimes KWD 92.1K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Gibson?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Project Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Gibson in Kuwait sits at a yearly total compensation of KWD 32,603. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Gibson for the Project Manager role in Kuwait is KWD 22,933.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Gibson

Related Companies

  • Apple
  • Roblox
  • Databricks
  • Lyft
  • Google
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources