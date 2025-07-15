Company Directory
GfK
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

GfK Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Germany package at GfK totals €79.2K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GfK's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Median Package
company icon
GfK
Data Scientist
Munich, BY, Germany
Total per year
€79.2K
Level
Data Scientist
Base
€79.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at GfK?

€147K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €27.5K+ (sometimes €275K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at GfK in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €92,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GfK for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €72,253.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for GfK

Related Companies

  • Atos
  • GFT Group
  • Beeline
  • J.D. Power
  • Avanade
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources