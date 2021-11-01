← Company Directory
GfK
GfK Salaries

GfK's salary ranges from $1,468 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in Singapore at the low-end to $115,111 for a Product Manager in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GfK. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Data Scientist
Median $82K
Software Engineer
Median $109K
Business Analyst
$44K
Data Analyst
$13.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$46.9K
Marketing
$8.5K
Product Manager
$115K
Recruiter
$101K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$55.3K
UX Researcher
$9.8K
Venture Capitalist
$1.5K
The highest paying role reported at GfK is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $115,111. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GfK is $46,877.

