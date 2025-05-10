← Company Directory
GetYourGuide
GetYourGuide Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in Germany at GetYourGuide totals €100K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in Germany package totals €94.9K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GetYourGuide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 5/10/2025

Average Compensation By Level
L6
€100K
€96.3K
€3.8K
€0
€146K

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At GetYourGuide, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at GetYourGuide in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €123,561. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GetYourGuide for the Product Manager role in Germany is €94,896.

Other Resources