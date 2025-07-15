Company Directory
GetYourGuide
GetYourGuide Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Germany at GetYourGuide ranges from €25.8K to €36K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GetYourGuide's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Average Total Compensation

€27.7K - €32.6K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€25.8K€27.7K€32.6K€36K
Common Range
Possible Range

€147K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At GetYourGuide, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at GetYourGuide in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €36,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GetYourGuide for the Customer Service role in Germany is €25,849.

Other Resources